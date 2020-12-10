Sentencing delayed for man who killed Goshen College professor

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Elkhart County, the scheduled sentencing of Winston Corbett was delayed until Dec. 28.

Until recently, Corbett’s pod at the jail had been in lockdown and in-person visits were suspended.

Corbett has been unable to meet with his attorney since his Nov. 12 convictions for murder and attempted murder.

Last month, a jury found that Corbett killed former Goshen College Professor James Miller during a brutal attack at the Miller home in 2011.

Advances in DNA analysis were credited for cracking the case.

