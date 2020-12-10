Advertisement

Railroad police share safety tips as incidents rise in Michiana

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As drivers made their way across a railroad crossing in Granger, CN Police Railroad Special Agent Jefferey Price was out on patrol Thursday making sure drivers do it safely.

“What we’re trying to do is promote railroad safety around crossing. Really, we’re trying to promote winter driving safety tips so drivers can navigate around crossings in a more safe and efficient manner,” Price says.

Some of those safety tips include looking both ways, staying attentive, and slowing down when approaching a crossing.

“Always expect a train at a crossing whether you see one or not,” Price says.

If a person’s car ever gets stuck at a railroad crossing, Price says the driver’s first move is to get of out of the vehicle, run as far possible in a 45 degree angle towards the oncoming train at a safe distance from the tracks, call 911, and then report your problem or emergency by locating this Emergency Notification Sign.

“What you are going to see on the sign is ‘Report Problem or Emergency’. You’re going to see the name of the railroad. In our case, it would be ‘CN’ but you may see other railroad companies on there. You’re going to see an emergency phone number and a DOT crossing number. These are important,” Price says.

The reason why, the railroad’s dispatch center will be notified immediately. Not only will railroad police like Price be called to the scene, but trains in route to the same intersection will be told to stop.

“The main thing we want to do is stop trains if you are stuck on the crossing. That way we can help avoid a collision, get first responders out there to help clear the accident, and keep people safe,” Price says.

Part of keeping people safe, according to Price, is keeping track of each railroad, something he says he will continue to do as long as it helps others from making the wrong move.

“Last thing we want to do is see a vehicle veer off or an accident occur at the railroad crossing. By slowing down, and giving your some enough time to get to your destination, know crossings in advance, really try to give yourself extra time, that should help avoid any certain incident on happening at a crossing,” Price says.

For more information on railroad safety tips, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He announced the news on an Instagram live stream.
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix shot on Tuesday night
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gives an update on the state's coronavirus response on Dec. 9,...
All 92 Indiana counties “in the red” for coronavirus cases
The Indiana State Health Department’s weekly tracking map labels 36 of the state’s 92 counties...
Indiana counties rated highest risk for COVID-19 doubles
A family praises local ICU nurse Jenna Early for her care for a man who died of Covid-19.
Family praises local ICU nurse for her exceptional care of man who died from Covid-19
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana

Latest News

Antibody infusions to fight COVID-19 and cut down on hospitalizations.
Antibody treatment could lower COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michiana
James Miller and Winston Earl Corbett
Sentencing delayed for man who killed Goshen College professor
A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled,...
When could a COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Michiana? Here’s what we know
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wet weekend ahead...