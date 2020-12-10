Railroad police share safety tips as incidents rise in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As drivers made their way across a railroad crossing in Granger, CN Police Railroad Special Agent Jefferey Price was out on patrol Thursday making sure drivers do it safely.

“What we’re trying to do is promote railroad safety around crossing. Really, we’re trying to promote winter driving safety tips so drivers can navigate around crossings in a more safe and efficient manner,” Price says.

Some of those safety tips include looking both ways, staying attentive, and slowing down when approaching a crossing.

“Always expect a train at a crossing whether you see one or not,” Price says.

If a person’s car ever gets stuck at a railroad crossing, Price says the driver’s first move is to get of out of the vehicle, run as far possible in a 45 degree angle towards the oncoming train at a safe distance from the tracks, call 911, and then report your problem or emergency by locating this Emergency Notification Sign.

“What you are going to see on the sign is ‘Report Problem or Emergency’. You’re going to see the name of the railroad. In our case, it would be ‘CN’ but you may see other railroad companies on there. You’re going to see an emergency phone number and a DOT crossing number. These are important,” Price says.

The reason why, the railroad’s dispatch center will be notified immediately. Not only will railroad police like Price be called to the scene, but trains in route to the same intersection will be told to stop.

“The main thing we want to do is stop trains if you are stuck on the crossing. That way we can help avoid a collision, get first responders out there to help clear the accident, and keep people safe,” Price says.

Part of keeping people safe, according to Price, is keeping track of each railroad, something he says he will continue to do as long as it helps others from making the wrong move.

“Last thing we want to do is see a vehicle veer off or an accident occur at the railroad crossing. By slowing down, and giving your some enough time to get to your destination, know crossings in advance, really try to give yourself extra time, that should help avoid any certain incident on happening at a crossing,” Price says.

