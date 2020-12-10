Advertisement

One killed, two hurt in St. Joseph County, Michigan crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead and two are injured after a crash in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

It happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning on U.S. 12 near Sweet Lake Road in Fawn River Township.

Police say an eastbound Nissan crossed the center line and hit a westbound car.

Daniel Waring, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old passenger in Waring’s vehicle was taken to Sturgis Hospital with severe injuries. The 19-year-old driver of the Nissan was also taken to the hospital.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

