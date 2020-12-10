Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick is thrilled College Football Playoff is not putting as much value into games played

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The big news in the college football world on Wednesday is that Ohio State is now cleared to play in the Big Ten Championship despite only playing five games this season.

The Big Ten amended their rules because conference officials say the Buckeyes would have advanced to the conference championship game had they played and beaten Michigan this weekend.

That means the Buckeyes can still make the College Football Playoff while playing only six games this season.

That news is music to Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick’s ears.

For years, Notre Dame has been criticized by college football experts about not playing in a conference and that 12 regular season games is not the same as 13 games and a conference championship.

Now that Swarbrick knows Ohio State could possibly get in the playoff this season despite playing five less games than the Irish, he believes this could mean a lot for the future of Notre Dame football as an independent.

“Well of course as we move forward, I am thrilled to know that it might not be that important whether you play 13 or 12 games,” Swarbrick said. “Insert smile here. I love that the charge in the selection committee does not change. It’s pick the four best teams. How they do that is grounded in the selection procedures that the committee established. That’s the starting premise.”

Swarbrick says Notre Dame’s resume speaks for itself when asked if the Irish deserve to be in the College Football Playoff.

The Domers can earn a spot in the playoff if they take down Clemson for the second time this season, but this time in the ACC title game.

The ACC Championship between Notre Dame and Clemson is not until December 19.

