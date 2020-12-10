Advertisement

Mike Brey watched 2015 Elite 8 Kentucky game in April while texting with Wildcats head coach John Calipari

Brey says it was incredible to relive that back-and-forth game back in April.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mike Brey and the Irish are gearing up to face a blue blood on Saturday when Notre Dame takes on Kentucky.

The last time these two teams played was in the Elite 8 in 2015, when the Irish took the undefeated Wildcats down to the final buzzer but ultimately fell 68 to 66.

Brey says he watched that game earlier this year back in April because ESPNU was playing old games during the pandemic.

He was texting Kentucky head coach John Calipari during the re-run until there were about six minutes left in the game. Brey then turned the game off because he knew how the game would end.

“That was the last time we watched it and John [Calipari] and I were texting each other,” Brey said. “That atmosphere, I had other coaches that summer, the atmosphere in Cleveland that night, I don’t think anybody sat down. It was just heavy weight, big punch after big punch. It was just an unbelievable college game. I even saw two of the officials later that summer who had the game, who were veteran guys. They said, ‘Never been in one like that.’ It was a memory, and maybe we can have a great one on Saturday.”

Both basketball programs are not as dominant this year as they were in 2015.

Notre Dame is 1-2 to start the season, while Kentucky sits at 1-3 overall. The Irish and Wildcats tip off this Saturday in Lexington at noon on CBS.

