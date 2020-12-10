Michigan reports 182* more COVID-19 deaths, 5,937 more cases Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 182* more COVID-19 deaths and 5,937 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced include 132 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 10,395 deaths and 421,137 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 75 more coronavirus deaths and 4,905 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 191* more coronavirus deaths and 5,909 more cases were reported. (*The deaths announced include 79 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Sunday, Monday: 93 more coronavirus deaths and 9,350 more cases were reported. (*Note on cases (12/07/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 5th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,675 per day.)

Friday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 8,689 more cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 122 (+1) deaths and 8,095 (+85) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 34 (+3) deaths and 2,659 (+53) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 41 (+2) deaths and 3,021 (+38) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

