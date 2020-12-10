Advertisement

Medical Moment: Eliminating essential tremors without surgery

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Essential tremors cause your hands to shake uncontrollably, and it can get progressively worse.

How doctors can stop it without medication or surgery, in today’s Medical Moment.

Imagine your hands shaking so badly that you can’t hold a spoon steady to eat or you can’t read your own handwriting.

This is the reality for ten million people in the U.S. who suffer from tremors.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, there’s an FDA approved, one-time treatment that can stop the shaking within seconds.

An important note: Not everyone is eligible for focused ultrasound.

You may not be a good candidate if you have a pacemaker, kidney disease or can’t have an MRI.

