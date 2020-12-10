Marshall County agencies arrest 34 in warrant sweep

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, the undercover narcotics investigation team of Marshall County coordinated a multi-agency and multi-county warrant sweep, concluding months of numerous drug investigations in Marshall County.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 34 wanted people, all of which you’re seeing right now on your screen.

They’re all facing various charges, most related to meth or marijuana possession.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.