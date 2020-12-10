Kroc Center offering discounted swim lessons this month
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is making sure everyone can learn how to swim this winter.
The aquatics department is offering a special promotion through January 16th.
You can take private or semiprivate swim lessons at a discounted price.
All ages are welcome.
“We want people to be active and this is just a little way that they can feel a little safer because they’re in the chlorinated water,” said Amy Milliman, the aquatics manager. “And still learn a skill and still be active and just have fun.”
