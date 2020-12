KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Kosciusko County, Superior Court Judge David Cates unexpectedly died Wednesday.

The county coroner confirmed the news to our reporting partners at the Times-Union.

Cates was just re-elected to serve another six-year term last month.

Kosciusko County Republicans say Governor Eric Holcomb will appoint a replacement.

