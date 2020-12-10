Advertisement

Indiana reports 96 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,604 new cases Thursday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.9%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 96 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,604 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,221 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,302 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 404,935 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 98 more coronavirus deaths and 5,853 more cases were reported. 3,244 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 124 more coronavirus deaths and 5,457 more cases were reported. 3,250 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,214 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 78 more coronavirus deaths and 7,793 more cases were reported.

Friday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 8,003 more cases were reported. 3,289 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 20,817 (+214) cases and 281 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 20,133 (+226) cases and 272 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,817 (+39) cases and 112 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,677 (+53) cases and 54 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,789 (+60) cases and 57 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,750 (+17) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,232 (+33) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,110 (+34) cases and 22 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 597 (+12) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

