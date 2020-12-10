Advertisement

Indiana House speaker quarantining with COVID-19 infection

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston(Indiana House of Representatives)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The top lawmaker in the Indiana House has tested positive for COVID-19 and has had mild symptoms of the respiratory disease.

The office of Republican House Speaker Todd Huston says he received the test result on Wednesday and is quarantining at home.

His office says Huston hasn’t been at the Statehouse within the past week or had recent contact with other legislators or legislative staffers.

The Legislature is scheduled to begin its 2021 session on Jan. 4.

Huston has advocated the use of face masks but hasn’t supported requiring lawmakers to wear them at the Statehouse. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

