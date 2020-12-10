Advertisement

Game day atmosphere has been most surprising thing for Brian Kelly in 2020

In a season where Kelly needed to expect the unexpected, he says the most surprising thing was the environment on Saturdays.
Kelly did say when he made his proclamation to his team that the fans would storm the field to...
Kelly did say when he made his proclamation to his team that the fans would storm the field to be prepared to go back to the tunnel.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly has continuously said throughout the season this has been the most challenging year for him in his 30 years of being a head coach.

There have been so many hurdles to get over this season that do not even involve football like testing procedures and how to travel while socially distanced.

In a season where Kelly needed to expect the unexpected, he says the most surprising thing has been the environment on Saturdays.

“The game day atmosphere is probably the one thing that I wasn’t certain about,” Kelly said. “How that was all going to play out. As coaches, we’re going to prepare the same way, our preparation, we’re crazy about preparation and how we do things and routines and things of that nature. The one wild card here was what’s it going to be like when you run into a stadium that normally has 75-77,000 people and now it has 10,000? How does your team respond? What’s it feel like? That was probably the biggest thing for me is that it felt okay. It wasn’t the same, but it didn’t feel like it was totally out of place.”

In the ACC Championship, the Irish will play in front of their second smallest crowd this season.

Only 5,240 fans are allowed to watch the ACC Title game in person. The Irish played in front of no crowd against Boston College.

Notre Dame and Clemson battle it out for the ACC Championship on December 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

