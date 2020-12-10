Decio Day at Papa Vino’s gives back to Salvation Army

Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Decio Day at Papa Vino’s!

It’s a part of the restaurant’s long-time tradition in honor of one of their most loyal guests, Art Decio.

The day-long give back event will benefit the Salvation Army Tree of Lights, in honor of Art’s long time commitment to the charity.

While today has become a yearly tradition, staff say they still miss Art visiting the restaurant more than ten times a week, and his stories, as well.

“He was part of our family. He was here all the time. We sat down, had conversations with him. He sat down with us and told us stories and let us know about his life and he was definitely missed by our staff members,” said manager Jeremy Crabtree.

For more information on how you can donate to the Salvation Army Tree of Lights in honor of Decio Day, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.