Darlene Barnes’ “Pretzel Trash”

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ingredients:

Pretzels

M&Ms

Chocolate for melting

Directions:

Put parchment paper down on a cookie sheet. Lay out your pretzels so they are close together. Melt chocolate and drizzle over the pretzels. You can use as little or as much chocolate as you want. Drop M&Ms onto the candies while the chocolate is still soft. You could add other candies like crushed candy cane, Reese’s Pieces—whatever kind of candy do you want. You could also combine different candies together. I just usually use the one that the kids like. Once cool, break into pieces to serve.

