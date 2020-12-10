COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb held a press conference Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19 and the vaccine.

Five sites across Indiana were chosen to receive the first doses of the vaccine.

“How our first five hospitals were identified is that they had to have the ultra-cold storage because we didn’t know if we would have the vaccine, and the need to delay a couple of days while we are waiting for additional recommendations. The expectation though is that everything is going to run in line by time it is delivered here. That we will be able to start vaccinating right away,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

South Bend was not one of the five, but in a statement Beacon Health System said, “We will be receiving vaccines from one of the five pre-positioned sites that will be the first in Indiana to receive the vaccine shipments next week. We anticipate we will begin the first vaccinations for designated healthcare workers on Dec. 18.”

There is concern about hospitals in rural areas, who may lack resources when giving out this vaccine.

Health professionals said every hospital will receive everything they need.

“These vaccines are going to come in thermo shippers that will actually be able to keep the vaccines on drive ice. So they don’t have to have any additional equipment there to be able to provide the vaccine,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the state should receive more than 55,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of next week.

Healthcare workers will be the first to get it.

“These are not just doctors and nurses. These are the dietary people who bring the food into rooms. These are people who clean the rooms. The clergy. The social worker who comes and sees patients,” Weaver said.

Weaver also said people have reached out with concerns about the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine; and is encouraging people to do their research.

