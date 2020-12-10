Advertisement

Barnes hits winner, No. 20 Florida State beats Indiana in OT

The Hoosiers did not make a basket from the floor in the final 4:38 of overtime.
Florida State takes on Indiana as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Florida State takes on Indiana as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Miguel Olivella)
By Associated Press
Dec. 9, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with with two seconds left in overtime to give No. 20 Florida State a 69-67 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th straight home victory. The freshman had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Seminoles. Florida State has won 40 straight nonconference home games, and 10 overtime games in a row. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Indiana. The Hoosiers did not make a basket from the floor in the final 4:38 of overtime.

