Arrest made in connection with Michigan City shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 39-year-old man is in jail in connection to a shooting investigation in Michigan City.

Monday evening, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch received a 911 call about a person being shot in the 1000 block of Indiana State Road 212.

Officers were sent to the area and found an adult female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, along with other injuries from an altercation.

Officers determined the shooting took place nearby and identified the suspect as Jesse McNeeley.

McNeeley is charged with one count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

His initial court appearance is set for Dec. 15.

