Antibody treatment could lower COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new treatment available to help lower COVID-19 hospitalizations, and that’s good news for overwhelmed heath care providers.

It’s an antibody treatment that should help some patients fight off the virus sooner. The treatment has been available for about a week in Michiana. It’s called Bamlanivimab.

“The goal is for patients who test positive for COVID and have mild to moderate symptoms if they get this treatment within a certain time frame the goal is to prevent them from getting sicker and end up in the hospital,” Jason Lovero says. He is Director of Pharmacy Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Spectrum Lakeland in Berrien County saw their first patient last week. Across the state line St. Joseph Health System has an antibody infusion center up and running on Bodnar Blvd, partnering with Beacon Health and Goshen Health. Studies show this treatment works.

“Six percent of patients who didn’t receive the antibody treatment ended up being seen in an emergency room or hospitalized, and in the treatment group that dropped down to a little over 1%. So it does decrease your chances of being hospitalized based on receiving the therapy,” Jason Jablonski says. He is Director of Pharmacy with St Joseph Health System.

The antibody helps the patient’s immune system clear the virus more quickly, hoping to prevent hospitalization.

You have to meet certain criteria to get the antibody treatment. You must have a positive test for COVID-19, discuss options with your doctor who will refer you for the treatment, you must weigh at least 80 pounds, be at least 12-years-old, not be on oxygen, and have a comorbid diagnosis like diabetes or heart disease. Your doctor will need to review all the criteria with you.

The treatment is given though an IV and that takes about an hour, plus one additional hour to be monitored for side effects.

“Infusion related reactions are usually the most common with Bamlanivimab, and it could include fever, chills, nausea, headache, dizzyness, maybe rash depending on if some patients have had some rash in the past with monoclonal antibodies.”

I’m told side effects are rare.

This antibody treatment drug approved by an Emergency use authorization from the F-D-A, could help ease the burden on hospitals.

“It doesn’t hurt to be infused, it’s a matter of sitting in this private room by yourself to receive the infusion,” Dr. Barbara Schmidtman says. She is Director of Oncology Services Spectrum Health Lakeland

St Joseph Health Systems says through the federal government with some help from Eli Lily this treatment shouldn’t cost the patient anything.

