2020 was most watched Notre Dame football on NBC season in 15 years

For the five games this season, NBC averaged 4.802 million viewers, which is up 121% from 2019.
Transfer is sometimes the option but staying put is also an option as well.
Transfer is sometimes the option but staying put is also an option as well.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NBC Sports announced the 2020 “Notre Dame on NBC” season is the network’s most watched in 15 years.

It’s the most watched season since 2005 when that number was at an average of 5.168 million viewers.

The Notre Dame - Clemson game on November 7 was the second most watched Irish football game on NBC of all-time (10.217 million viewers), only trailing the Game of the Century against Florida State in 1993 (22.02 million viewers).

Following are the Top 10 markets from the 2020 season on NBC:

1. Greenville-Spartanburg 7.9

2. Birmingham 7.3

3. Indianapolis 6.5

T4. New Orleans 5.3

T4. Cincinnati 5.3

6. Louisville 5.2

7. Ft. Myers-Naples 4.8

8. Columbus 4.7

9. Chicago 4.6

10. Dayton 4.5

