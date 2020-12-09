Woman charged with assisting a criminal appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman charged with assisting a criminal, in connection with a deadly stabbing in South Bend last year, makes a court appearance.

Diane Schubert, 50, is accused of destroying evidence related to the investigation into the September death of 27-year-old Trey Martinez.

Jason Collins, 40, was charged with reckless homicide.

Collins claims Martinez tried to choke him during a fight on South Marine Street.

That’s when investigators believe Collins stabbed Martinez in the neck.

Officials say Collins and Schubert cleaned up the scene afterwards.

Schubert faces up to two and a half years in prison.

She appeared in court today via telephone, and she’s scheduled to be back in court on March 2.

