Winner of Berrien County Fifth District Commissioner Race reversed after recount

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The winner of Berrien County’s Fifth District Commissioner’s Race has been reversed after a recount.

Democratic Rayonte Bell has been declared the winner after he picked up 10 new votes during a recount by the Berrien County Board of Canvassers on Tuesday.

Bell had originally tied republican Bruce Gorenflo, but Gorenflo was declared the winner last month after the two drew lot, which is how Michigan state law handles election ties.

Gorenflo picked up six votes in today’s recount, which means Bell won the race by just four total votes.

Bell was reportedly not at Tuesday’s recount. However, Berrien county Clerk Sharon Tyler was and spoke with 16 News Now shortly after the result was announced.

“I would congratulate both candidates. They both did a good job. They both have been very kind to each other. I applaud to any candidates who run for election. It’s a tough thing to put yourself out in front of the public and they are both winners to me,” Tyler says.

Tyler says more people voting from home, as well as the possibility of tabulators failing to identify the type of ink from a certain pen could have contributed to the votes that were missed during the election process that ultimately led Bell, not Gorenflo, to becoming the next Berrien County Fifth District Commissioner.

