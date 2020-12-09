Warmer than average temperatures for early December

TODAY:

Thicker cloud cover to start with some minor fog developing. No delays likely. A bit of a wind chill as you wake up, otherwise, afternoon highs reach the middle 40s! A pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and dry weather.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the upper 20s. Another chilly start to your day on Thursday.

TOMORROW:

Picture perfect December weather. Highs near 50 with sunny skies. Pleasant and dry. Thicker cloud cover moves in late.

