Warmer than average temperatures for early December
Dry conditions with sunny skies to finish the week
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TODAY:
Thicker cloud cover to start with some minor fog developing. No delays likely. A bit of a wind chill as you wake up, otherwise, afternoon highs reach the middle 40s! A pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and dry weather.
TONIGHT:
Lows in the upper 20s. Another chilly start to your day on Thursday.
TOMORROW:
Picture perfect December weather. Highs near 50 with sunny skies. Pleasant and dry. Thicker cloud cover moves in late.
