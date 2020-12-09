Advertisement

UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’' of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service in England, said health authorities were acting on a recommendation from the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,’' Powis said in a statement. “Both are recovering well.”

The comments came as Dr. June Raine, head of the MHRA, told a Parliamentary committee that regulators had received reports of two allergic reactions from the vaccine.

“We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature,” she said. “But If we need to strengthen our advice, now that we have had this experience with the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately.

Raine’s comments came as part of a general discussion of how her agency will continue to monitor people who receive the vaccine authorized for emergency use last week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Elkhart County crash
Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
Murder charges are expected to be filed against a Mishawaka man in the brutal death of a...
Murder charges expected for Mishawaka man
90-year-old grandmother given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
90-year-old grandmother given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief, cuts employment benefit
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death
The 40-year-old rock star was shot to death right outside his Manhattan apartment building by a...
Fans in New York remember John Lennon on 40th anniversary of death
Three cats were killed in the fire, and the family’s apartment was destroyed. Many others were...
Kids jump from 3rd-story window to escape fire sparked by Christmas tree