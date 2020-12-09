South Bend police try to ID suspects who stole elderly woman’s wallet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are asking for help identifying two people accused of stealing an elderly woman’s wallet and spending at least $3,000.

From the South Bend Police Department:

PLEASE SHARE: Do you know who these people are? On Monday, we believe the individuals in these photos stole an elderly woman’s wallet while she was shopping at Martin’s on Mayflower Road.

Shortly after taking the wallet, the suspects went to the Walmart at Ireland Road and used her credit and debit cards to spend at least $3,000.

If you can identify these individuals, please contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the South Bend Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263.

FRIENDLY REMINDER: Please do not leave your purse exposed while shopping, especially this time of year!

