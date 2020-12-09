South Bend police investigating armed robbery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of N Portage Road.

From the South Bend Police Department at 10:39 a.m.:

The South Bend Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that just occurred in the 1600 block of N Portage Road.

The suspect is described as a black male, thin build and about 6′0. He was wearing a black hoodie or jacket and had a face covering.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that just occurred in the 1600 block of N Portage... Posted by South Bend Police Department on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.