Shanklin Park to become COVID-19 testing site

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Shanklin Park in Goshen will be the new location for the Center for Healing and Hope COVID-19 testing site beginning next Monday.

The change of location is an effort to create a better-suited space for the vehicular traffic the site generates.

The Center for Healing and Hope is a drive-through testing site for both uninsured and insured people in the region.

Tests are available to everyone, regardless of symptoms.

