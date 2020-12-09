Shanklin Park to become COVID-19 testing site

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Shanklin Park in Goshen will be the new location for the Center for Healing and Hope COVID-19 testing site beginning next Monday.

The change of location is an effort to create a better-suited space for the vehicular traffic the site generates.

The Center for Healing and Hope is a drive-through testing site for both uninsured and insured people in the region.

Tests are available to everyone, regardless of symptoms.

