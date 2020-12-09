Advertisement

“Santa’s Elficers’ Christmas Program Needs Donations

By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can help a local child in need.

For several years, South Bend FOP Lodge 36 has hosted the ‘Santa’s Elficers’ Christmas program.

Santa’s Elficers shop, wrap, deliver gifts to children, and provide meals to their families.

Last year officers said they helped around 50 children through this program.

So far this year, they have received over 200 applications.

Since this program relies solely on donations, officers said they need your help.

“We are dealing with a lot of children that are in dire need. What’s heartbreaking though is that some of the things that they are requesting are not things that typical kids would ask for. We have children who are asking for body wash...With the false narrative that’s been placed on police officers, we just want to make sure children know, ‘hey listen, we aren’t the bad guys’. Just trying to establish a little more trust with the community and with the kids,” said Joshua Morgan, Vice President of FOP Lodge 36.

The number of donations will determine how many children officers can help this year.

If you would like to donate, check out the F-O-P 36 and South Bend Police Department Facebook pages for more information.

Donations will be accepted until December 19th.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Elkhart County crash
Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
Murder charges are expected to be filed against a Mishawaka man in the brutal death of a...
Murder charges expected for Mishawaka man
The South Bend Housing Authority met with residents of Rabbi Shulman Apartments on Monday to...
South Bend Housing Authority clears air on relocation of Rabbi Shulman Apartments residents

Latest News

He announced the news on an Instagram live stream.
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix shot on Tuesday night
Hazard pay approved for St. Joseph County employees
Democratic Rayonte Bell has been declared the winner after he picked up 10 new votes during a...
Winner of Berrien County Fifth District Commissioner Race reversed after recount
We continue to follow the extension of social restrictions in Michigan announced Monday by...
Michigan coronavirus restrictions continue, impact on businesses