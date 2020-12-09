“Santa’s Elficers’ Christmas Program Needs Donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can help a local child in need.

For several years, South Bend FOP Lodge 36 has hosted the ‘Santa’s Elficers’ Christmas program.

Santa’s Elficers shop, wrap, deliver gifts to children, and provide meals to their families.

Last year officers said they helped around 50 children through this program.

So far this year, they have received over 200 applications.

Since this program relies solely on donations, officers said they need your help.

“We are dealing with a lot of children that are in dire need. What’s heartbreaking though is that some of the things that they are requesting are not things that typical kids would ask for. We have children who are asking for body wash...With the false narrative that’s been placed on police officers, we just want to make sure children know, ‘hey listen, we aren’t the bad guys’. Just trying to establish a little more trust with the community and with the kids,” said Joshua Morgan, Vice President of FOP Lodge 36.

The number of donations will determine how many children officers can help this year.

If you would like to donate, check out the F-O-P 36 and South Bend Police Department Facebook pages for more information.

Donations will be accepted until December 19th.

