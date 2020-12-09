Old Oaken Bucket Game canceled

Ind. (WNDU) - New and unfortunate developments regarding a huge college football rivalry here in Indiana.

Saturday’s Old Oaken Bucket Game won’t be played as both Purdue and Indiana are dealing with coronavirus cases.

According to the Indy Star, both schools mutually agreed to cancel the game.

The in-state rivalry had been played every season since 1919.

It’s the second Big Ten game canceled this week after Michigan canceled its highly anticipated matchup with Ohio State.

