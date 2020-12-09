Notre Dame remains at No. 2 in third weekly College Football Playoff rankings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released.

The rankings look exactly the same at the top as they did the first two weeks.

Alabama is locked in as the No. 1 Team in the country while Notre Dame stands pat at No. 2 as the only 10-0 team in the Top 4.

Clemson remains at the No. 3 slot while Ohio State sticks at No. 4 sitting at just 5-0 this season

Texas A&M and Florida are both on the outside looking in, at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

