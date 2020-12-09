Advertisement

Notre Dame remains at No. 2 in third weekly College Football Playoff rankings

The rankings look exactly the same at the top as they did the first two weeks.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released.

Alabama is locked in as the No. 1 Team in the country while Notre Dame stands pat at No. 2 as the only 10-0 team in the Top 4.

Clemson remains at the No. 3 slot while Ohio State sticks at No. 4 sitting at just 5-0 this season

Texas A&M and Florida are both on the outside looking in, at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

