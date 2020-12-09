Advertisement

Notre Dame football will continue to operate as an independent

Swarbrick doubled down on Notre Dame staying independent. He says he does not sense any change.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been a unique year for everybody, and the Notre Dame football team has been flexible through it all.

They even joined a conference for the first time ever.

However, Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick says, once things are normal, the Irish will continue to operate as an independent.

Swarbrick appreciates the ACC being so willing to help the Irish put together a schedule for the 2020 football season.

“The reasons we value independence, and it continues to be a priority for us, aren’t impacted by the positive experience of being in the ACC fully this year,” Swarbrick said. “It’s just that it serves some other interests that Notre Dame, as a university, that are very important to us. That’s why we will continue to do that but we thoroughly enjoyed our experience this year.”

The Irish will enjoy their ACC experience a little bit more if they are able to claim their first ACC conference championship against Clemson.

The ACC title game is not until December 19th.

