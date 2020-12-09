Advertisement

More sunshine on Thursday

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNSHINE WAS WONDERFUL! And we have another day of sunshine...with even milder afternoon temperatures. So enjoy Thursday because we go back the other way...chillier and cloudier...on Friday. And then we become wet on Saturday. All indications are that the snow will stay to our north with the main storm system Friday night and Saturday. But northern and central Michigan may end up with half a foot or more of snow. It turns colder on Sunday with a chance of snow showers, especially lake-effect. Another chance for snow comes the middle of next week...

Tonight: Clear and colder...patchy fog possible late. Low: 29, Wind: Var 2-4

Thursday: Lots of sunshine with an even milder afternoon. High: 53, Wind: SSE 6-12

Thursday night: Mostly clear. Low: 35

Friday: Becoming cloudy and not as mild...slight chance of a shower by evening. High: 45

