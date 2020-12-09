Advertisement

Michigan reports 75 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,905 more cases Wednesday

There have been 10,213 deaths and 415,200 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 10,213 deaths and 415,200 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 75 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,905 more cases on Wednesday.

There have been 10,213 deaths and 415,200 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 191* more coronavirus deaths and 5,909 more cases were reported. (*The deaths announced include 79 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Sunday, Monday: 93 more coronavirus deaths and 9,350 more cases were reported. (*Note on cases (12/07/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 5th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,675 per day.)

Friday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 8,689 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 175* more coronavirus deaths and 7,146 more cases were reported. (*The deaths announced include 112 identified during a Vital Records review.)

Berrien County has had 121 (+0) deaths and 8,010 (+252) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 31 (+0) deaths and 2,606 (+77) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 39 (+0) deaths and 2,983 (+48) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

