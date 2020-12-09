Advertisement

Michigan lawmaker disciplined for threatening Trump backers

Representatives Cynthia Johnson and Sheryl Kennedy
Representatives Cynthia Johnson and Sheryl Kennedy(Courtesy of Sheryl Kennedy)
By Associated Press
Dec. 9, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republican leaders in the Michigan House have stripped a Democratic lawmaker of her committee assignments after she threatened “Trumpers” in a social media video.

Rep. Cynthia Johnson of Detroit sits on a GOP-led committee that heard baseless allegations of election fraud from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others last week. Johnson, who is Black, reported getting multiple threats after the hearing - including one saying she should be lynched.

In a Facebook video, she urged supportive “soldiers” to “make them pay.”

House Speaker Lee Chatfield Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth say they are exploring further disciplinary action against Johnson.

