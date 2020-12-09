Advertisement

Miami rallies from 20-point deficit, beats Purdue 58-54

Kameron McGusty scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, and Miami rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Purdue 58-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Kameron McGusty scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, and Miami rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Purdue 58-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Miami closed the game on a 31-10 run - after being down by as many as 32-12 late in the first half - for the Hurricanes’ largest halftime-comeback victory over the last 20 seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau. McGusty hit two free throws with 1:36 left to give Miami its first lead since 1-0. He added a three-point play on the Hurricanes’ next possession for a four-point advantage.

