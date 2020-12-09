Medical Moment: Breakthrough test for cerebral palsy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ten years ago, this little boy may not have survived birth.

Now, a new test is giving him a chance at living his best life.

Half a million people are living with cerebral palsy right now.

The earlier it’s diagnosed, the sooner treatments and therapies can begin.

But as Martie Salt reports, a new breakthrough may help change the lives of these children forever.

The research is still ongoing.

Now that researchers know early diagnosis is possible, they’ll focus on which interventions will be most effective.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.