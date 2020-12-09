Advertisement

Man dies in Fulton County crash

A man from Bourbon, Indiana died after a crash in Fulton County.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fulton County.

Officers responded to the call Wednesday morning just after 9:15. The crash happened at the intersection of Old U.S. 31 and Fulton County Road 450 North.

Ty Lemler, 29, was pulling a trailer going south on Old U.S. 31, approaching Fulton County Road 450 North.

Roberto Glemeau, 55, was driving a semi with an empty box trailer going west on Fulton County Road 450 North.

Glemeau did not yield to traffic and pulled into Lemler’s path.

Lowell Lemler, 77, of Bourbon, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger in Lemler’s truck.

Ty Lemler was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with unknown injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Alcohol and narcotics are not thought to be factors. Both Ty Lemler and Lowell Lemler were not wearing seatbelts.

