Ingredients:

3 eggs boiled and chopped

approx. 3 lb. potatoes peeled & chopped into 1″ pieces

1 cup of sweet pickles chopped

½ cup of onions

½ cup of green bell peppers

Hellman’s Mayonnaise

Directions:

Boil eggs and potatoes and chop the sweet pickles, onions, and bell peppers. Let potatoes cool for about 30 minutes. Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl and add Hellmann’s Mayonnaise to taste.