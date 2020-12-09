Liddell scores 19 to lead No. 22 Buckeyes past feisty Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - E.J. Liddell led five Ohio State players in double figures with 19 points as the 22nd-ranked Buckeyes rallied from 11 points down in the second half and held off Notre Dame 90-85 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Justice Seuing and C.J. Walker each had 16 points, Duane Washington Jr. 13 and Justin Ahrens 12 as the Buckeyes improved to 4-0 by hitting 11 of 23 3-pointers and 21 of 24 free throws. Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame (1-2), which played just seven players and had foul trouble in the second half, with a game-high 26 points.

