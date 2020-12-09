LaPorte Sheriff’s Office Christmas show changed to drive-thru format

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 57th Annual Children’s Christmas Show.

The event is happening outside the sheriff’s office training building within the LaPorte County Fairgrounds.

This year’s event will be drive-thru style only.

Each child will receive gifts as they pass by.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, the sheriff and several other officers will be there to wish everyone a happy holiday.

Again, this event is this Saturday at 10 a.m.

