Irish prepared to ramp up their play as postseason begins

Once they get to the playoff, the Irish could play some of the blue bloods of college football including Alabama and Ohio State.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The regular season is over for the Irish, and now the competition is heating up.

The Irish will not play again until December 19th against Clemson in the ACC Championship, and the schedule is only beginning to get more challenging.

After the Clemson rematch, Notre Dame is likely heading to the College Football Playoff, unless they suffer a beat down from the Tigers in the ACC Title Game.

Once they get to the playoff, the Irish could play some of the blue bloods of college football including Alabama and Ohio State.

Brian Kelly says his team knows the competition is getting more difficult now that it is the postseason, and the Irish need to raise the bar if they want to win not only an ACC title, but a national championship.

“They know the preparation has got to be better and it’s got to be translated to really high level performance,” Kelly said. “They’re excited about that. I think more than anything else, quite frankly, that’s what they’re looking forward to. They want to be on that razor’s edge, they want to be pushed to have to show up and prepare and be pushed to prepare and to perform at a high level. They really enjoy that and quite frankly, they know that they’re going to get that opportunity and are going to have to do that over the next month.”

Before the Irish get to the playoff, they’ll have to play Clemson first in the ACC Championship.

Both teams have the week off, and they’ll play each other in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 19.

That will be a 4 PM kickoff on ABC.

