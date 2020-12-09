Inspection leads to large drug seizure
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police seized 15 kilos of of cocaine during a truck inspection on Monday.
Police were called to inspect a trailer at a weigh station on I-94 Eastbound.
A 2016 Volvo was hauling a trailer containing 18,000 of minced garlic.
A visual examination of a suspicious black case lead to officers discovering several packages of a white substance, which, when tested, revealed the presence of cocaine.
The estimated street value of the drugs was between $1.5 and $2 million.
Both Baljinder Singh, 37, and Gurwinder Singh, 32, both from California. They were taken to the Porter County Jail.
