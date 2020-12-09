Inspection leads to large drug seizure

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police seized 15 kilos of of cocaine during a truck inspection on Monday.

Police were called to inspect a trailer at a weigh station on I-94 Eastbound.

A 2016 Volvo was hauling a trailer containing 18,000 of minced garlic.

A visual examination of a suspicious black case lead to officers discovering several packages of a white substance, which, when tested, revealed the presence of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the drugs was between $1.5 and $2 million.

Both Baljinder Singh, 37, and Gurwinder Singh, 32, both from California. They were taken to the Porter County Jail.

