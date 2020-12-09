Advertisement

Indiana football pauses all team activities ahead of Purdue game

No decision has been made on Saturday’s annual Old Oaken Bucket game.
Indiana's Whop Philyor celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Jack Tuttle during the...
Indiana's Whop Philyor celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Jack Tuttle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana university announced its football program has paused all team-related activities on Tuesday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program.

The decision to pause was made by the Indiana athletics medical advisory group.

The Hoosiers opponent this week, Purdue, also stopped practice Tuesday for the same reasons.

