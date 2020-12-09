Indiana football pauses all team activities ahead of Purdue game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana university announced its football program has paused all team-related activities on Tuesday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program.

The decision to pause was made by the Indiana athletics medical advisory group.

The Hoosiers opponent this week, Purdue, also stopped practice Tuesday for the same reasons.

No decision has been made on Saturday’s annual Old Oaken Bucket game.

