Indiana counties rated highest risk for COVID-19 doubles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The number of Indiana counties with the highest risk level of coronavirus spread more than doubled in a state update that also showed average daily COVID-19 deaths have reached 60% higher than the peak during the April surge.

The Indiana State Health Department’s weekly tracking map labels 36 of the state’s 92 counties the most dangerous red category, up from 16 a week ago.

All other counties are in the next-riskiest orange rating.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 98 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 67 per day after an April peak of 42 a day.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 98 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,853 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 14.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,244 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,207 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 398,417 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 124 more coronavirus deaths and 5,457 more cases were reported. 3,250 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,214 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 78 more coronavirus deaths and 7,793 more cases were reported.

Friday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 8,003 more cases were reported. 3,289 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 8,527 more cases were reported. 3,362 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 20,607 (+204) cases and 281 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 19,910 (+200) cases and 269 (+5) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,782 (+49) cases and 111 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,628 (+76) cases and 54 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,729 (+53) cases and 57 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,726 (+21) cases and 39 (+3) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,201 (+32) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,076 (+15) cases and 21 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 584 (+14) cases and 24 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

