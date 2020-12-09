Advertisement

Indiana counties rated highest risk for COVID-19 doubles

The Indiana State Health Department’s weekly tracking map labels 36 of the state’s 92 counties...
The Indiana State Health Department’s weekly tracking map labels 36 of the state’s 92 counties the most dangerous red category, up from 16 a week ago.(IN.gov)
By Associated Press and 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The number of Indiana counties with the highest risk level of coronavirus spread more than doubled in a state update that also showed average daily COVID-19 deaths have reached 60% higher than the peak during the April surge.

The Indiana State Health Department’s weekly tracking map labels 36 of the state’s 92 counties the most dangerous red category, up from 16 a week ago.

All other counties are in the next-riskiest orange rating.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 98 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 67 per day after an April peak of 42 a day.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 98 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,853 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 14.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,244 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,207 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 398,417 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 124 more coronavirus deaths and 5,457 more cases were reported. 3,250 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,214 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 78 more coronavirus deaths and 7,793 more cases were reported.

Friday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 8,003 more cases were reported. 3,289 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 8,527 more cases were reported. 3,362 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 20,607 (+204) cases and 281 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 19,910 (+200) cases and 269 (+5) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,782 (+49) cases and 111 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,628 (+76) cases and 54 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,729 (+53) cases and 57 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,726 (+21) cases and 39 (+3) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,201 (+32) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,076 (+15) cases and 21 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 584 (+14) cases and 24 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He announced the news on an Instagram live stream.
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix shot on Tuesday night
One killed in Elkhart County crash
Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
Murder charges are expected to be filed against a Mishawaka man in the brutal death of a...
Murder charges expected for Mishawaka man

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines are within sight in the United States! Scientists continue making progress in...
EXPLAINER: Allergic reactions to vaccines rare, short-lived
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
AP-NORC poll: Only half in US want shots as vaccine nears
COVID-19 vaccines are within sight in the United States! Scientists continue making progress in...
How Vaccines are Developed
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine