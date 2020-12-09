Advertisement

Hazard pay approved for St. Joseph County employees

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Hazard pay for St. Joseph County employees has been approved.

According to the St. Joseph County Auditor’s Office, the commissioners approved hazard pay for 13 county departments, which is about 414 employees.

They will be paid on Dec. 23 of this year.

The total cost is more than $437,000, with $378,000 of that being covered by department budgets.

