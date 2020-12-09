Hazard pay approved for St. Joseph County employees

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Hazard pay for St. Joseph County employees has been approved.

According to the St. Joseph County Auditor’s Office, the commissioners approved hazard pay for 13 county departments, which is about 414 employees.

They will be paid on Dec. 23 of this year.

The total cost is more than $437,000, with $378,000 of that being covered by department budgets.

