Goshen Brewing Company offering outdoor igloo seating

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Brewing Company is adjusting to the pandemic in a creative way.

The local spot has igloos located in front of the building for private dining.

Each igloo seats five to eight people, with chairs or picnic tables inside.

Jesse Sensenig, the founder of Goshen Brewing Company, came up with the idea before the pandemic when he saw igloos at another brewery.

He decided to get them this winter for his customers.

“It’s something that we could do to expand our seating and hopefully make some people feel comfortable with their, their personal sort of bubble or their family to go in there,” Sensenig said.

The igloos are heated and disinfected after every party leaves.

A reservation is required, and each party must spend a minimum of $75.

You can reserve your igloo by clicking here.

Goshen Brewing Company is also supporting tipped workers through the Goshen Grab Bag.

The grab bags are filled with gift cards, coupons, and other fun items. All the profits raised will go directly to tipped workers in Goshen.

For more information on Goshen Grab Bag, click here.

