Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix shot on Tuesday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Irish football fan favorite Louis Nix was shot on Tuesday night.

He announced the news on an Instagram live stream.

Nix says he was shot while putting air in his tires. He is asking for prayers. In the live stream, Nix states he does not want to die.

Nix calls himself “Irish chocolate.” He played at Notre Dame from 2011 to 2013 before being drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

We will continue to update you on Nix’s status on-air and online here at 16 News Now.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.