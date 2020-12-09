Advertisement

Buttigieg reportedly considered for ambassador to China

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joe Biden is reportedly considering former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to be his ambassador to China.

This, according to a report from Axios.com.

Buttigieg dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in March, after an unexpectedly strong performance that included a win in the Iowa caucuses.

He then endorsed Biden and campaigned for him before joining his transition team last month.

Biden promised during his campaign to be tough on China.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He announced the news on an Instagram live stream.
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix shot on Tuesday night
One killed in Elkhart County crash
Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
Murder charges are expected to be filed against a Mishawaka man in the brutal death of a...
Murder charges expected for Mishawaka man

Latest News

The earlier cerebral palsy is diagnosed, the sooner treatments and therapies can begin.
Medical Moment: Breakthrough test for cerebral palsy
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Saturday’s Old Oaken Bucket Game won’t be played as both Purdue and Indiana are dealing with...
Old Oaken Bucket Game canceled
While the number of COVID-19 patients at Goshen Hospital lower, health officials remain very...
A look inside Goshen Health as frontline workers struggle to keep up with pandemic