Buttigieg reportedly considered for ambassador to China

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joe Biden is reportedly considering former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to be his ambassador to China.

This, according to a report from Axios.com.

Buttigieg dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in March, after an unexpectedly strong performance that included a win in the Iowa caucuses.

He then endorsed Biden and campaigned for him before joining his transition team last month.

Biden promised during his campaign to be tough on China.

