All 92 Indiana counties “in the red” for coronavirus cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s governor is seeing red and acting accordingly.

Eric Holcomb says the entire state is raging with new COVID 19 infections.

“When you talk about counties being red, the State of Indiana is on fire, so just to put this all into context or perspective every one of our 92 counties is red in terms of one of the ways we measure this, the number of cases per 100,000 residents,” Holcomb said at an afternoon news conference.

“We do not have a single county below 200 cases per 100,000 residents and we haven’t had one for four weeks,” added Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box. “In fact, only two counties are even below 400 cases per 100,000 and we have seven counties over 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

About a month ago the governor said he was going to leave it up to individual counties to decide whether further steps were needed to slow the spread of the virus.

Today the governor turned around and issued a statewide order requiring non-emergency hospital procedures to be postponed.

About 3,200 coronavirus patients are now occupying hospital beds with an average of 400 more being added each day.

“Our nurses and our doctors understandably, assistants are overwhelmed and beyond exhausted. I mean they are trying to recharge their batteries maybe one day a week to go into one of the toughest environments that anyone in our state’s history has had to face on a day in day our basis or endure. All on behalf of trying to make other people better,” Holcomb said.

The governor also placed caps on crowd sizes at social gatherings starting this weekend, based on a given county’s color status. Counties in red can have no more than 25 people at social gatherings.

The governor further limited attendance at school related extra-curricular activities to students, support staff, and parents while college and pro sporting events have to limit attendance to 25 percent of capacity.

