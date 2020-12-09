Advertisement

9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake

Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.
Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.(Greenville County Parks and Recreation)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Park officials in South Carolina say a 9-pound goldfish was found during recent testing at lakes in the county.

Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9lb goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Posted by Greenville Rec on Monday, December 7, 2020

The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Ty Houck, with Greenville County Parks and Recreation, said a 4.5 pound largemouth bass was also found in the lake, according to WYFF.

National Geographic says the average goldfish weighs between .2 and .6 pounds, but can weigh over 5 pounds in the wild.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
One killed in Elkhart County crash
We are learning more from a Bremen man who is trying to reunite some old photos with their...
Bremen man finds old photos, wants to return to owner
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown...
Whitmer administration extends partial shutdown by 12 days

Latest News

Hazard pay approved for St. Joseph County employees
In this image from video, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of...
AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
Biden’s attorney general search is focused on Jones, Garland
A man broke into a teacher's house while she was on a class Zoom call. Instead of giving him...
Man breaks into Ohio home, robs teacher in front of her online students